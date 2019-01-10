VIDEO: Doncaster Sheffield Airport expecting its busiest year with 1.5 million passengers

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is forecasting its busiest year ever for passengers with almost 1.5m set to fly from the airport in 2019, bosses announced today.

It follows the launch of a number of new routes with Wizz Air, TUI and Flybe in 2018.

The airport, which serves 55 destinations, is keen to establish itself as the home of long haul in Yorkshire, with its first passengers to Sandford, Florida jetting off in May. A further long-haul route to Cancun, Mexico will begin in Summer 2020.

As a result of the expansion, an extra 250,000 seats are available from DSA, a 25 per cent increase on the previous year.

The airport’s major airlines include TUI, Wizz Air and Flybe who offer holiday and flights for both leisure and business travellers.

Flybe, Its most recent airline, added 10 new low-cost destinations to European travel hubs and popular leisure destinations.

DSA was recently voted the best UK airport, for the second year running, by Which? Magazine. It was also named the UK’s favourite Airport by SAGA members.

Both prestigious awards were based on customer scores and customer feedback, with Which? Magazine commenting: “With its ambitions to expand, Doncaster Sheffield could soon become the go-to airport for holidaymakers in the North.”

Doncaster Sheffield Airport prides itself on being easily accessible from across the region with excellent transport links, including The Great Yorkshire Way and M18 link road, which puts Sheffield city centre just 25 minutes away.

The airport sits within a wider 1,600-acre property and logistics development site known as Aero Centre Yorkshire, all owned by Peel Group.

Now it is keen to build on the success of 2018.

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director at DSA, said: “We are very much looking forward to what we are confident will be a record-breaking year for us. With a significant increase in our seat capacity, with just over half being low cost, we are expecting in the region of 1.45m passenger in the year ahead.

“We’re delighted with the way airlines have responded to strong customer demand and our Easy, Friendly, Relaxed experience for passengers. TUI has added seven new routes in the last year (Pula in Croatia, Hurghada in Egypt, Kos in Greece, Enfidha, Tunisia and Bodrum in Turkey), including two long-haul destinations of Florida and Mexico.

TUI crew and DSA team celebrate tickets going on sale for new flights to Mexico

“Flybe’s routes continue to prove really popular for customers seeking a European city-break or leisure destinations such as Belfast, Paris, Malaga and Faro. Wizz Air has started new routes to Budapest and Debrecen, Hungary, with new flights for Krakow, Poland taking off in May this year.”