VIDEO: Disruption as Storm Eric brings strong winds to Sheffield

People across Sheffield were woken up to traffic and rail disruption this morning as strong winds hit the City.

Met Office UK issued a yellow weather warning yesterday ahead of Storm Erik's gusts in the region of 50mph whilst the Atlantic system moves north east.

Disruption to roadworks on Glossop Road earlier this morning.

Junction 34 of the M1 at Tinsley was closed earlier this morning to high sided vehicles and speed restrictions will remain in place throughout the day.

Firefighters were called to a scene in Cudworth in the early hours after a roof was blown off an outbuilding.

The public has been warned of transport disruption and possible power cuts in some parts of the UK.

Erik is the sixth storm to hit this season bringing gusts caused by a rapidly increasing area of low pressure as the storm approached north west Ireland Scotland on Friday.