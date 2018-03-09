VIDEO: Detectives urge killer of Sheffield father-of-three to 'think of victim's family' and come forward

The top detective hunting the killer of a father-of-three has appealed directly for those responsible to 'think of the victim's family' and hand themselves in.

The 22-year-old man – named locally as Jarvin Blake – was stabbed to death during an attack in Burngreave yesterday afternoon.

Jarvin Blake.

READ MORE: Man named after fatal stabbing in Sheffield street

Police said it is believed a car pulled up and an unknown number of people got out before chasing Jarvin and his friend down the street and stabbing them.

They then fled the scene leaving the father-of-three children - all aged under five - dying in the street. Another man, aged 23 and a friend of Jarvin's, was also stabbed and is recovering in hospital. No arrests have been made yet.

At a press conference at South Yorkshire Police's headquarters today, chief superintendent Stuart Barton said: “To the people who did this you have got to come forward and hand yourselves in.

“As a father myself I would urge them to think of the man's family. He had three children, all under the age of five. The family are devastated.”

Chief superintendent Stuart Barton.

The incident happened in Brackley Street at the junction with Catherine Street at about 3.20pm yesterday.

Chief supt Barton said officers do not have a description yet on the vehicle and it is key that anyone with details comes forward.

READ MORE: Man stabbed to death and second victim seriously injured in altercation on Sheffield street

He added that Jarvin and his friend are from Sheffield but not from the Burngreave area and officers are trying to ascertain why they were there.

The officer said: “We are trying to establish a motive for why they were in the area. It is key that the public responds to this appeal and helps us to piece together what happened.”

Police cordon.

He said it was too early to say if the attack was gang related or linked to previous stabbings in Burngreave in recent months but added officers are keeping an open mind.

He said: “We will be making many lines of enquiry, including speaking to people who knew the victim, but it is too early to say what the reasons are behind the attack at this stage.”

The murder weapon has not yet been recovered and a forensic team is expected to be working at the scene over the weekend.

The area has been sealed off since the incident yesterday and is expected to remain in place until tomorrow at least.

Police at the scene.

A forensic tent was up behind police tape this morning and black tarpaulin covers had been placed over objects in the front garden of two homes.

About 70 police staff are working on the case, including 40 detectives alone.

There will be increased patrols to provide reassurance in the area.

READ MORE: First picture of man stabbed to death in Sheffield street

The victim has not yet been formally identified by police but friends have have named him on Facebook, with many saying he will be 'loved and missed.'

He suffered stab wounds to his upper body and was rushed to hospital after the attack but could not be saved. The other man who was stabbed is still in hospital today and is described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Forensic tent.

Residents have also expressed their shock over the attack, describing the area as 'relatively quiet'.

Police have set up a special hotline for anyone with information to contact them on 01709 443528 or ring Crimestopperrs anonymously on 0800 555 111.