Video: Dashcam footage shows moment traffic stops for dog on M1 motorway near Meadowhall, Sheffield
Both directions of the M1 motorway near Sheffield were held last week after a dog ran onto the road, causing chaos for motorists driving home for Christmas.
On Friday December 22, around four miles of congestion - 30 minute delays - added to Christmas traffic chaos on the M1 between J34 (Meadowhall) and J35 (Thorpe Hesley) after the road was closed due to a loose dog on the motorway.
Motorist Chris Madden has sent The Star dashcam footage he recorded of the moment traffic stopped. People can be seen getting out of their cars trying to coax the distressed dog off of the road before it bolts out of shot.
Chris said: "I see reports saying the dog may not have made it.
"I find this hard to believe as the traffic came to a standstill on both sides whilst he/she was running around.
"It was really heart-warming seeing so many drivers trying to help."
It has not been reported what happened to the dog after the incident.