VIDEO: Caravans remain at Sheffield recreation ground

Caravans continue to occupy a Sheffield recreation ground this afternoon, despite numerous complaints from members of the public.

Around 18 caravans were present on Handsworth Rec today at about 2pm, along with a number of other vehicles.

Cars and vans were seen arriving and leaving via the Handsworth Community Park entrance this afternoon

Cars and vans were seen coming and going via the entrance to Handsworth Community Park, on St Joseph's Road.

There was no evidence this afternoon of any major damage to the grounds, nor was there any disturbance, and the park itself was empty of vehicles.

However, it is understood from messages on social media that football matches scheduled to take place today had to be cancelled.

Caravans began arriving yesterday afternoon, according to local residents, many of whom have reported the matter to the council and police.

Caravans at Handsworth Rec

South Yorkshire Police said yesterday that it was aware of the situation and was liaising with the council.

The Star has contacted police and Sheffield Council today but has yet to receive a response.