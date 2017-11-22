VIDEO: Car ploughs into house on Sheffield estate

An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a house on a Sheffield estate this morning.

The car struck a house in Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, at around 6.20am, according to local residents, who said that the driver was not at the scene when police officers arrived.

Police officers called out to the crash scene cordoned off the area while the car was examined and enquiries were carried out at the scene.

The car involved in the crash was captured on a CCTV camera leaving the road just seconds before the crash.

