Crookes fire: Video captures firefighters battling house fire overnight in Sheffield neighbourhood
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters spent hours battling a blaze at a home in a Sheffield neighbourhood.
Captured on video was the scene on Churchill Road, in Crookes, after a fire broke out within a house.
The video, taken while South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police were at the scene, shows the smoke billowing out of the residential property, with onlookers watching the incident unfold.
A cordon was later placed around neighbouring homes closing the road and keeping residents within their homes.
A spokesperson for the fire service said they received a call to the fire at 10.35pm on Wednesday, May 22. A total of four fire engines from Central and Rivelin stations attended the scene.
The fire service said: “Crews used two hose reels and a main line jet to extinguish the fire that was located in the property’s basement. They left the scene at 1:31am. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”
Today, May 23, the front door to the property, on the junction of Churchill Road and Blakeney Road, has been boarded up with a sheet of chipboard.
No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.