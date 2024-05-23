Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cordon closed the road for several hours as emergency services tackled the blaze

Firefighters spent hours battling a blaze at a home in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Captured on video was the scene on Churchill Road, in Crookes, after a fire broke out within a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video, taken while South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police were at the scene, shows the smoke billowing out of the residential property, with onlookers watching the incident unfold.

Firefighters fled to the scene of a house fire on May 22 in the Crookes area of Sheffield.

A cordon was later placed around neighbouring homes closing the road and keeping residents within their homes.

A spokesperson for the fire service said they received a call to the fire at 10.35pm on Wednesday, May 22. A total of four fire engines from Central and Rivelin stations attended the scene.

Emergency service staff placed a cordon around the incident while they secured the site.

The fire service said: “Crews used two hose reels and a main line jet to extinguish the fire that was located in the property’s basement. They left the scene at 1:31am. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, May 23, the front door to the property, on the junction of Churchill Road and Blakeney Road, has been boarded up with a sheet of chipboard.