Video: Calling me a drugs cheat is wrong – and won’t put me off winning the world tile: Kid Galahad states his case before fighting Josh Warrington

Sheffield boxer Kid Galahad insists he has never been a drugs' cheat and that a campaign centring on his one-time ban from the sport was just an effort to destablise him before he faces Leeds' IBF world champion Josh Warrington.

The pair contest Warrington's belt at the First Direct Arena, Leeds, on June 15.

The issue of the Ingle featherweight's ban was raised at a bad-blood press conference recently and is likely to be a running theme between now and fight night.

Galahad (Abdul Barry Awad) received a two year ban after stanozolol, a steroid, was found in his system.

The suspension was later reduced on appeal to 18 months because of extenuating circumstances...the boxer insisting a protein shake had been maliciously spiked.

Galahad said the UK doping authorities had accepted the validity of his story which was why he had become the only athlete in his circumstances to win such a reduction.

Kid Galahad in Sheffield. Picture By Mark Robinson.

The 29-year-old Wincobank title-hunter insists he did not do anything wrong - but accepts he was treated fairly by the authorities.

"It shouldn't have been in my system and that is it."

If critics wanted full details, they were on the UK Anti-Doping website, he said. However, the undefeated boxer (W26) knows his history will be used as ammunition by Warrington, (W28) in the run-up to the Frank Warren-promoted show.

"They are in a situation where they don't want to be in - they have to take a fight which is going to be a very hard fight.

"Frank (Warren) has been in the boxing game a very long time and he knows I am going to beat Warrington."

The opposition camp was "going to try everything they can to rattle me."

He added his Leeds detractors "can do what they want to do.

"Mentally, I know he is not on the same level as me. If they want to grasp on that little bit, then they can.

"I know what they are doing it for. When he gets beat, afterwards, he can say: 'He failed a drug test..he's this and he's that.'

"They are finding their excuses now.

"I have been around world champions all my life, Naseem Hamed, Junior Witter, Johnny Nelson, Kell Brook, Billy Joe Saunders.

"This is new for them.

"This is Leeds' first ever world champion. It is a big thing for them."

Galahad said he didn't feel, four years after the positive test results, like a victim - he was just pressing on with the positives of his career...namely a shot at Warrington's crown.

Warrington has no truck with Galahad's view of his past.

"People put their lives on the line in this sport and some people don’t come out of it. The last thing we need is people trying to take a little inch by cheating” he said.

“He shows no remorse. The sport doesn’t need people like that.”