VIDEO: Burst water main in Sheffield city centre sends water shooting 30 feet into the air
This is the scene in Sheffield city centre this morning due to a burst water main which is sending gallons of water over 30 feet into the air.
By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 07 July, 2019, 10:14
The huge leak has burst out of a water pipe on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre and is sending a torrent onto nearby streets.
Sheffield City Council’s Streets Ahead team confirmed Yorkshire Water are aware of the leak.
Nearby streets including West Street Lane and Holly Street at the back of Sheffield City Hall are beginning to flood as a result of the leak.
More to follow.