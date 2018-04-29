VIDEO: Burglars steal cherished memories from Sheffield home days after victim's partner dies, aged 40

Heartless thieves have ransacked a home in Sheffield, stealing cherished memories from their grieving victim whose partner died days earlier, aged just 40.

Chris Hunter's girlfriend of 10 years, Zoe Price, died on April 19 this year of cancer, and his agony was deepened when he woke yesterday to find burglars had struck at his home in Ecclesfield while he slept.

Chris Hunter with his late partner Zoe Price, who died on April 19, aged just 40

Among the items they stole were Zoe's white iPhone X, containing priceless photos and messages, and her blue Audi with the personalised number plate 'CH04 ZOE', which was a testament to their love.

READ MORE: Man, aged 29, charged with sexually assaulting police officer in Sheffield

The 41-year-old has shared CCTV footage, which he says shows the intruders entering his home on Ecclesfield Mews, in a bid to bring them to justice and retrieve the items which mean so much to him.

"I was still using Zoe's phone to contact people and it had photos and messages which she wrote during her treatment which are irreplaceable," he said.

"I could buy a new phone or a car but I can't get those memories back."

READ MORE: Sheffield shooting victim in 'induced coma'

Zoe, an office administrator who worked all her life for a furnishings company in Attercliffe, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and had been in remission after undergoing successful treatment.

But the cancer returned, spreading rapidly, and she died just two days after returning to hospital when her condition suddenly deteriorated.

Mr Hunter said CCTV footage showed the burglars breaking in through the back door at around 2am on Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Ballroom duo Lexie and Christopher take Britain's Got Talent by storm

They spent about 25 minutes scouring the house, where condolence cards were clearly visible, before leaving in Zoe's car.

"When I went downstairs and saw my coats were on the floor my first thought was is this a sign from Zoe, but then I walked into the kitchen and saw all the cupboards and drawers open," said Chris.

"Zoe was a very lovely, loving and loyal person who always put others before herself and I miss her so much.

"Being burgled has just taken all the fight out of me. The worst thing is they must have seen the cards and carried on. These people are so heartless.

"I just want them found and for them to realise what they've done."

* Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. They can mention the reference number 14/64252/18 which Chris says he was given by police.