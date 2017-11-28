VIDEO: Burglars at risk of driving businesses out of Sheffield

The owner of a Sheffield bar broken into three times in eight months said burglars are at risk of driving businesses out of the city.

Bar Stewards on Gibraltar Street, Shalesmoor, was broken into at 5.30am today - less than 48 hours after cash, stock and music equipment were stolen in another raid on Sunday morning.

CCTV of a burglary at Bar Stewards

And thieves stole a weekend’s worth of stock, musical instruments and a laptop during a burglary in March, not long after the bar was set up.

Co-owner Alan Quinlen, aged 37, said a number of nearby businesses were broken into this morning and fed-up owners in the area were now thinking of closing.

There were seven break-ins reported to South Yorkshire Police.

"We have been broken into three times now, others have been done four or five times, and it has got to the point where people are thinking of moving out," he said.

"At least two have said they are thinking of packing it in come the New Year because they have literally had enough."

He said Gibraltar Street, on the edge of Kelham Island, is tipped as an 'up and coming area' and is popular with new businesses but burglaries were taking their toll.

"It is a quiet area and there are times when there is nobody around at all so it is obviously tempting for some people to break in," he said.

"It's a developing area and a great place to be, on the edge of Kelham Island, but new businesses can't afford repeated hits."

Mr Quinlen was alerted to the two most recent burglaries at his bar when the intruder alarm was triggered and CCTV images were sent to his mobile phone.

He watched the first crook in action while he reported the incident to South Yorkshire Police.

Footage of both incidents have been provided to detectives investigating the break-ins.

Scenes of crime officers have also been to the bar in the hope of finding forensic evidence.

"It was frustrating and made me angry to watch somebody wandering around the bar and just helping himself to our things," added Mr Quinlen.

"We ploughed our life savings into making Bar Stewards a success and other businesses in the area have done the same, so it would be a crying shame if a few idiots thinking they have the right to help themselves to our stock and takings and to destroy our property end up driving people away."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating seven incidents of burglary and attempted burglary at businesses premises in Sheffield city centre overnight.

"Work is underway to review CCTV and forensics specialists are at the scenes.

"An increased number of patrols will be provided overnight, while an initial review of the images would suggest that some of the incidents are linked."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.