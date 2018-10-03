VIDEO: Bogus gardener jailed after brazenly walking into South Yorkshire residents’ homes

A bogus gardener – who brazenly walked into people’s homes claiming he was looking for work – has been jailed.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how James Cawley entered the home of a couple aged in their 70s in Pogmoor Road, Barnsley, in March.

He was disturbed by the couple’s 31-year-old daughter and asked her if they needed any gardening done before being told no so he left.

Around an hour later, at a property on neighbouring Pennine Way, a 68-year-old woman woke up to find Cawley standing in her living room offering gardening services. She told him to get out and he left.

Police were called and Cawley was found by officers in the back garden of a property in Redbrook Road and was arrested.

The 42-year-old, of Smithies Lane, Barnsley, was found guilty of burglary and attempt burglary and jailed for three-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, September 26.

After the hearing, detective constable Glenn Churton said: “Cawley brazenly walked into people’s homes without any thought for who he might come across.

“Fortunately in each case he was disturbed and was not able to take any property although he has left his victims understandably shaken.

“He is now facing time behind bars which reflects the severity of his actions.”