A heavy snow shower and strong winds led to temporary blizzard-like conditions in Sheffield this morning.

Further showers are expected throughout Saturday before merging to form heavier spells of snow from around 4pm on Saturday and overnight.

The Beast from the East caused significant disruption last month. Picture: Sam Cooper.

The Met Office has issued an amber 'be aware' weather warning and warned of 'significant accumulations' over the weekend.

All roads remain clear and there are no disruptions to bus services.