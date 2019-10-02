VIDEO: Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust donation family hope to inspire others

And they hope it will inspire others to give similar support to Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust

They asked relatives and friends to make a donation to the Trust instead of buying funeral flowers after the 93-year-old passed away.

It raised around £200 towards improvements at Cannon Hall Museum and Gardens – one of five free entry venues supported by the Trust and where great grandma Kath used to take her own three children for picnics.

She was a retired House Mother at a former children's home in Gawber.

Son Adrian, aged 62, explained a donation to the Trust in lieu of flowers was the suggestion of older brother Alan, after he visited the town's Experience Barnsley museum.

He said: "We thought it was a great idea because my mum was Barnsley born and bred. She was proud to come from the town and would have loved the idea of us making the donation in her name.

"We were really pleased when they decided to put the money towards something at Cannon Hall because, when we were kids, she used to take us for picnics. So we have fond memories of being there with mum.

Adrian Scarfe

"It will be special every time we return.

"It would be nice if other people considered donating towards the Trust because it's all part of our heritage, our past and our future so I hope others think of that as an idea for donating."

The Trust raises funds and offers support for the town’s Cannon Hall Museum Park & Gardens, Experience Barnsley, The Cooper Gallery, Elsecar Heritage Centre and Worsbrough Mill and Country Park.

BMHT chair Paul Jagger said: ‘We would like to thank Mrs Scarfe's family for making this generous donation to Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust in he memory.

Cannon Hall Museum

"It will help us to ensure that Barnsley’s wonderful heritage is safeguarded and celebrated for future generations to enjoy and I hope that this will be a legacy that his mum would be really proud of. Thank you.”

MAKE A DONATION: For ways to donate and support the town's heritage via Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust - CLICK HERE.