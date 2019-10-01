VIDEO: Barnsley heritage donation family hope to inspire others

They asked family and friends to give money to Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust instead of buying funeral flowers after the death of the 93-year-old.

It raised around £200 and is going towards improvements at Cannon Hall Museum and Gardens, one of five free entry venues supported by the Trust and where the great grandma used to take her own three children for picnics.

She was a retired House Mother at a former children's home in Gawber.

Son Adrian, aged 62, explained the donation in lieu of flowers was the suggestion of older brother Alan, after he visited the town's Experience Barnsley museum.

He said: "We thought it was a great idea because my mum was born and bred, proud to be from Barnsley and she would have loved the idea of us making a donation in her name.

"We were really please when they decided to put the money towards something at Cannon Hall because my mum, Kath, when we were kids she used to take us there for picnics. So we have fond memories of being there with my mum.

"It will be nice going up there knowing there is part of that legacy there for her.

Adrian Scarfe

" It will be special for us.

"It would be nice if other people considered donating towards the Museums Trust because it' all pat of our heritage, our past and our future so I hope othes think of that as an idea for donating."

The Trust raises funds and support for five free-entry heritage attractions Cannon Hall Museum Park & Gardens, Experience Barnsley, The Cooper Gallery, Elsecar Heritage Centre and Worsbrough Mill and Country Park.

BMHT chair Paul Jagger said: ‘We would like to thank Mrs Scarfe's family for making this generous donation to Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust in he memory.

Cannon Hall Museum

"It will help us to ensure that Barnsley’s wonderful heritage is safeguarded and celebrated for future generations to enjoy and I hope that this will be a legacy that his mum would be really proud of. Thank you!’

MAKE A DONATION: There are lots of ways to donate and support the town's heritage via BMHT - CLICK HERE.