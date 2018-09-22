VIDEO: Barnsley FC v Burton Albion match called off after man falls seriously ill

This was the moment an air ambulance landed at Barnsley FC’s Oakwell Stadium after a man fell seriously ill before the match against Burton Albion was due to begin.

This afternoon's clash was postponed following the emergency and people have been sending the man their best wishes.

The air ambulance at Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium, where the game was called off after a man fell seriously ill (pic: Scott Merrylees)

Barnsley FC tweeted this afternoon: “Due to the circumstances the match has been postponed. Barnsley Football Club will look to provide further update when appropriate to do so.”

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough said: “First and foremost everyone at Burton Albion hopes the gentleman is OK and, in the scheme of it, football doesn't matter.”

Richard Woodward, who shared this video of the air ambulance at the stadium, was among many fans sending the man their best wishes online.

We will attempt to bring you more information as we get it.