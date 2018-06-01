VIDEO: Armed police called after 'man threatens woman with gun' on Sheffield estate

A man allegedly threatened a woman with a gun causing armed police to flood a Sheffield estate.
About 10 to 15 police officers are understood to have been called out to the incident, which happened in Occupation Lane, Hackenthorpe, on Thursday at 2pm.
READ MORE: VIDEO: Armed police block Sheffield road
Police confirmed today that a man reportedly threatened a woman with a gun.
A spokesperson said: "Armed officers responded to reports a woman had been assaulted and threatened by man armed with what is believed to have been a firearm, outside of a property on Occupation Lane, Sheffield.
READ MORE: Sheffield loses out to Leeds and Manchester in Channel 4 HQ shortlist
"Officers conducted a thorough search of the area and enquires are currently ongoing."
READ MORE: Sheffield pub landlord who was 'loved to bits' is honoured at memorial festival
No arrests have been made yet.
Contact police with information on 101.