VIDEO: Armed police block Sheffield road

Armed police have blocked a road in Sheffield.

Details are scant at the moment but the incident took place earlier this afternoon (Thursday, May 31) on Birley Spa Lane in Hackenthorpe.

Birley Spar Lane, Hackenthorpe.

10 to 15 police officers responded to the incident and the police helicopter is also believed to have provided 'tactical support'.

An eyewitness told the Star he saw a man being put into a police car in just his boxer shorts after an earlier confrontation between two men and a woman.

The closure affected bus services in the area for some time with the 120 being diverted via Occupation Lane, Sheffield Road and Donetsk Way.

More to follow.