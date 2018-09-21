VIDEO: Arctic Monkeys ‘fan village’ launched at Sheffield’s Kelham Island 

Specially crafted ales, club night and an art exhibition have been launched at what is being dubbed an ‘Arctic Monkeys fan village’ at Sheffield’s Kelham Island.

Pubs and businesses have joined forces in the up-and-coming city suburb to launch a series of events to mark the band’s return to their home city for a run of four shows at the Fly DSA Arena this week.

A pop-up photography exhibition of the band is on display at Kelham Island Arts Collective on Ball Street until Sunday.

Photographer Zackery Michael has curated the exhibition which showcases previously unseen photographs of the band captured during the making of, and touring, of their current album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

The Sheffield Brewery Company on Burton Road will be hosting a Tranquility Basement night in the Albyn Works, providing a pre and post-gig celebration tonight and Saturday.

The Fat Cat has launched a limited edition blonde craft ale called ‘Tranquility’ to mark the shows. £20 from every keg sold will go to the Cathedral Archer Project homeless charity.

A speciality beer is also being sold at the Church bar at Osborn Works, which is owned by Oli Sykes, lead signer of fellow Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon.

The inspiration for the Arctic Monkeys fan village comes from Geoff Barradale, the band's manager for over ten years, and Alexis Krachai, who runs city-based public relations firm Counter Context.

Alexis, who also chairs a group at the Chamber of Commerce that explores ways to attract more visitors to Sheffield, said: "Over 50, 000 people are going to enjoy the Arctic Monkeys this week.

“Going to an amazing gig is one thing, but Sheffield can also show local and visiting fans that a night out around Kelham is equally as memorable.

We wanted to create something that highlights exactly what Sheffield is all about – and in our opinion that's the buzz, the community and having a good time."

Pete Rawlinson, co-founder of The Sheffield Brewery Company, said: "When we heard about the plans for a fan village down at Kelham, we jumped at the chance to put on a special couple of nights and we can't wait to throw open the doors."

Meanwhile, City Taxis are providing fixed fares of £7.30 on all pre-booked taxis from the art exhibition to the arena.

The band, which hails from High Green, played the arena on Tuesday and Wednesday and will round off their residency with shows tonight and tomorrow.