VIDEO: Anti-fur demo at opening of new Doncaster branch of Flannels

Animal rights protesters staged a noisy protest outside a new Doncaster town centre clothes store on its opening day.

Placard waving demonstrators descended on Flannels in Printing Office Street on Saturday morning as the store opened its doors for the very first time.

Protesters gather outside the new Flannels shop in Doncaster. (Photo: Matty Banks).

The demonstration, organised by Doncaster Animal Action, was staged to draw attention to what protesters say is the high-end clothes retailer’s ‘shameful’ use of fur in some of its products.

The three hour demo came after a protest march through the town centre.

A spokesman for the group said the protest was “part of a national campaign exposing Flannels' shameful use of the fur industry and placing pressure on them to adopt a fur free policy.”

Flannels, which specialises in luxury fashion clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women, was founded by Neil Prosser in 1976.

In 2012, sportswear giant Sports Direct, owned by controversial Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley. bought a majority 51% stake in the chain.

The branch has opened in the former Walkabout Australian theme pub which closed in Doncaster town centre several years ago.