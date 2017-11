What did Sheffield look like and what was happening here 30 years ago?

We know you love a good trip down memory lane and hopefully our latest video and picture slideshow will bring back a few more memories.

A busy Sheffield city centre in 1987.

We are travelling back three decades in time to 1987 - see if you can remember some of the lost shops and places of the era - and look out for a few famous faces as they looked 30 years ago - including a fresh-faced Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder!