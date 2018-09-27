VIDEO AND PICTURES: Man 'hit by bus’ in Sheffield city centre

A man is reported to have been ‘hit by a bus’ in Sheffield city centre.

The incident happened a short time ago on Leopold Street opposite the Bessemer pub.

A man was reportedly hit by a bus on Leopold Street in Sheffield.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene but has now been taken to hospital.

Traffic on the street has been brought to complete standstill and buses are currently queuing back along West Street and High Street.

An 86 service to Lowedges can be seen with severe damage to its windscreen.

