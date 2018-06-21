VIDEO AND PICTURES: Huge plumes of smoke spotted as fire rages near Sheffield city centre

Have your say

Video footage and pictures have emerged showing huge plumes of smoke rising hundreds of feet into the air close to Sheffield city centre.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a pile of litter has gone up in flames off Brunswick Road in Burngreave.

Smoke seen in the distance.

VIDEO AND PICTURES: Huge plumes of black smoke spotted as fire rages near Doncaster town centre

UPDATE: Firefighters damping down at scene of huge Doncaster scrap yard blaze

She added that a crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station was called to the scene at about 11.40am this morning.

Teenage boy stabbed outside Sheffield pub

No details about the cause or if anyone is injured are available at this stage.

This comes as firefighters are also dealing with a huge blaze at a scrap yard close to Doncaster town centre this morning.