VIDEO AND PICTURES: Huge plumes of black smoke spotted as fire rages near Doncaster town centre

Dramatic video footage and pictures have emerged of a major fire raging close to Doncaster town centre this morning.

A huge plume of thick black smoke can be seen rising hundreds of feet into the air.

The smoke in Doncaster. Credit: Skye Hudson

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a number of vehicles are on fire at a scrap yard in the Marsh Gate area of the town.

She said they received the call at 10.05am and crews from Doncaster Central, Edlington and Adwick stations were attending the incident.

The rising smoke. Picture: Carla May Wainwright

There were no details about anybody being involved or the cause of the blaze at this stage.

Another view of the smoke.Picture: Skye Hudson