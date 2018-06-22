VIDEO AND PICTURES: Huge Doncaster scrapyard blaze 'believed to be accidental'

A huge fire at a Doncaster scrapyard is believed to have been started accidentally.

Dramatic video footage and pictures emerged yesterday showing a huge plume of thick black smoke rising hundreds of feet into the air close to the town centre.

The fire rages.

VIDEO AND PICTURES: Huge plumes of black smoke spotted as fire rages near Doncaster town centre

A fire was raging through a number of vehicles at a scrap yard in the Marsh Gate area of the town.

Firefighters from Doncaster Central, Edlington and Adwick stations were called to the incident at 10am and were at the scene for several hours.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said this morning that the fire is "believed to be accidental" but added that an investigation to fully confirm the cause is still under way.

Nobody is believed to have been injured.