VIDEO AND PICTURES: Calls for 'disgusting' mountain of mess to be cleared up at Sheffield car park

This is the fly-infested mountain of mess that greets motorists using a car park every day close to Sheffield city centre.

Tonnes of litter - including needles, furniture, suit cases, TVs and fridges - is piled high at the Chatham Street Car Park situated just a five minute walk from the popular Kelham Island suburb.

The litter.

It also appeared that a homeless person could have been living close to the site as there was what looked like a makeshift tent propped up against a small building with empty drinks cups strewn on the floor.

In addition, firefighters were also called out to tackle a blaze at the site a few weeks ago.

Drivers who have to face the fly-tipping nightmare daily claim it has been like this for weeks.

A sign at the site.

Shocking video footage of the mess has been shared on social media which has been branded as "disgusting" by one driver.

Complaints have been raised with Sheffield Council and the private company that runs the site and charges people £2.80 a day to park there - Total Car Parks Ltd.

A spokesperson for the parking company said the firm is working hard to tackle the issue but as "as soon as we clear the mess up the fly-tippers return and they are relentless."

What a mess.

Resident Samuel Boakye, aged 18, said: "I walk past here regularly and hear drivers talking about it. They call it a dump and it deters people from using it.

"It's a health problem. They should sort it out quickly."

Lily-Mae Szalay, who posted a video of the rubbish on Twitter, said: "Disgusting scenes this morning.

"This has been going on for weeks and nothing is being done."

What appears to be a makeshift tent.

Another man, who did not want to be identified, added: "It is shocking there is all sorts in there. I've never seen fly-tipping this bad."

He claimed it looked like it had been left by rogue waste removal companies as a way of getting around paying for a licence to legally dump litter at official sites.

Licences cost £154 and those who fail to register can be fined up to £5000 by the Government.

In recent years fixed penalty notices of up to £400 for fly-tipping offences have been introduced by the Government to save councils time and money pursuing court action for low-level offences.

A recent Freedom of Information request revealed Sheffield Council issued 41 such fines between May 2016 and October 2017.

In addition, figures from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs showed Sheffield Council spent £639, 713 between April 2016 and March 2017 clearing up 12, 026 fly-tipping incidents.

Fly-tipping at the site.

A removals van arrived today to clean up the waste.

A spokesperson for Total Car Parks Ltd said over the past month "we believe that a number of people have been using the site as a waste facility."

They added: "As soon as we clear the mess up the fly tippers return and they are relentless. This undermines everything we have achieved for this car park.

"We are working with Sheffield Council's Environmental Protection Service who are being very supportive while we deal with this very serious issue. As we have evidence that a crime has been committed we have been able to report one offender to the police and we are looking into other incidents.



"We are working with a security firm and a number of waste disposal providers to clean and secure the car park for our customers. The cost of this operation is likely to run into several thousand pounds.

"We offer competitive daily rates to our customers, we do not expect them to park on site while we deal with this problem and we have been corresponding with them daily as we work to resolve this issue."

We have also contacted Sheffield Council and the Environment Agency for comment and are awaiting a reply.