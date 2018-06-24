VIDEO AND PICTURES: ‘Big, bold and bright’ show crowns Sheffield carnival’s stunning return

Sheffield Carnival returned in stunning style on Saturday as Norfolk Heritage Park reverberated to the sights and sounds of the Caribbean.

The carnival - which was a regular feature in the 1980s and 90s - came back this year as part of the Migration Matters Festival, a five day theatre and arts event celebrating the contribution immigrants make to Sheffield.

Sheffield Carnival 2018 at Norfolk Heritage Park on Saturday June 23rd. Pictured is Shirley Samuels. Picture: Chris Etchells.

Attractions included local music and dance performances, a funfair and stalls, and a ‘big, bold and bright’ costume parade which had to be seen to be believed.

This year, organisers teamed up with one of the UK’s leading carnival artists, Clary Salandy, to create costumes based on a theme of ‘The Rise of the Phoenix’.

The parade was led by newly minted Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Magid Magid, dressed in a giant red, black and white headdress and shoulderpads, complete with a golden, glitter-filled beard.

Writing on Twitter, Sheffield City Councillor Jack Scott said it was a ‘brilliant event’ which showed off Sheffield’s ‘diversity, vibrancy and energy’.”