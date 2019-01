People have been evacuated after a fire ripped through a Sheffield house.

The fire is believed to have started in the attic of a property on Pye Bank Road in Burngreave.

A fire on Pye Bank Road in Burngreave.

Three fire appliances attended the incident to extinguish the blaze, but no one was injured.

The fire service gave fire safety advice to the owners before leaving the scene.

