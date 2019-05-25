VIDEO: Air ambulance rescues casualty from Stanage Edge in Peak District
An air ambulance has rescued a casualty from Stanage Edge in the Peak District.
At 8.30pm on Friday an air ambulance landed on the top of the Derbyshire beauty spot to assist an injured person who had fallen about five meters down the vertical cliff.
Two mountain rescue vehicles and an ambulance arrived near the bottom of the edge soon after, with the teams assisting with initial treatment at the site of the accident.
The patient, who is understood to have suffered fractures, was then stretchered to the waiting air ambulance.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Shortly after 9pm, the air ambulance took off from the Edge and flew to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.