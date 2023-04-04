Victoria Hall seeks new events and administrative assistant

The Foundry Sheffield is aiming to appoint a new events and administrative assistant as its range of activities at the Victoria Hall continues to expand.

The Victoria Hall's famous main hall

The Foundry has been running the Norfolk Street listed building since 2015, ensuring its safety and operating it in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors, with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

Currently used by more than 1,500 people every week, organisations already working out of the Victoria Hall’s range of offices include Age Active, Assist and City of Sanctuary.

The Sunday Centre provides food and support to the city's homeless communities on a Sunday afternoon and the building is also used by many other charitable organisations offering a wide variety of activities, classes and social opportunities.

The famous main hall is already a popular venue for choral, instrumental and other events and South Yorkshire's finest amateur orchestra, The Sheffield Philharmonic, holds its weekly rehearsals and the majority of its concert season performances there.

As the building becomes increasingly popular as both an events and conference space, though, the Foundry team is also expanding its workforce to ensure successful delivery of all services.

“Working for The Foundry, the successful applicant for this important new post will be given full training to enable them to learn and develop new skills whilst working safely as part of a supportive team, who want to enable all employees to flourish in the workplace,” said Organisation Manager Rose Durant.

“The primary purpose of this role is to support the team with the efficient running of the organisation, acting as the first point of contact at the reception desk or via phone and email to all external stakeholders.

“The events and administrative assistant will perform administrative tasks such as invoicing customers, updating financial accounting software and taking minutes during meetings, alongside supporting the events team to ensure a satisfied customer from start to finish.

“In 2023 and moving into the future, we are looking forward to being increasingly busy as we continue to establish the Victoria Hall as one of Sheffield city centre’s most vibrant and popular events spaces.”