A brand-new café-bar has opened its doors in Rotherham, with Vetro Lounge becoming the first food and drink spot to launch at the newly redeveloped Forge Island.

Vetro Lounge officially opened on Forge Island in Rotherham on Tuesday, April 30 - becoming the first food and drink venue to launch as part of the town centre’s major regeneration project.

Forge Island, once home to a derelict foundry and iron works, is being transformed into a vibrant new leisure destination with a cinema, restaurants and public spaces.

Â© Mark Bickerdike / UNP 0845 600 7737

Vetro Lounge is leading the way, offering an all-day café-bar experience with a focus on community, comfort, and great food.

Simon Zanelli, General Manager of Vetro Lounge, said: "Vetro Lounge is a place where you will always feel welcome – we want every customer to feel happy with the food, the drink, and the whole experience, whether that’s coming in for a morning coffee or eating out in the evening.”

With menus catering for everyone – including vegan, gluten-free and children’s options – plus board games, dog-friendly touches and regular events, Vetro Lounge aims to be a social hub at the heart of Rotherham’s next chapter.

