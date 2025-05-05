Vetro lounge all day café-bar opens at Forge Island as part of exciting Rotherham regeneration scheme
Vetro Lounge officially opened on Forge Island in Rotherham on Tuesday, April 30 - becoming the first food and drink venue to launch as part of the town centre’s major regeneration project.
Forge Island, once home to a derelict foundry and iron works, is being transformed into a vibrant new leisure destination with a cinema, restaurants and public spaces.
Vetro Lounge is leading the way, offering an all-day café-bar experience with a focus on community, comfort, and great food.
Simon Zanelli, General Manager of Vetro Lounge, said: "Vetro Lounge is a place where you will always feel welcome – we want every customer to feel happy with the food, the drink, and the whole experience, whether that’s coming in for a morning coffee or eating out in the evening.”
With menus catering for everyone – including vegan, gluten-free and children’s options – plus board games, dog-friendly touches and regular events, Vetro Lounge aims to be a social hub at the heart of Rotherham’s next chapter.
