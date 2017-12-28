Veterans’ charity sets up new South Yorkshire office

Help 4 Homeless Veterans (H4HV) is setting up an office in Mexborough thanks to the generous support of Constant Security Services.

Steve Bentham-Bates CEO of H4HV said: “I have worked with Constant Security for the last 20 years sourcing former members of HM Forces to work in the security industry with Constant, a company which I believe values their colleagues and have a good training and development programme.

The work this charity does helping veterans back into their own homes and then securing employment will on occasions link with recruitment at Constant so having the benefit of an office within their Head Office building will provide a first class conduit”

“We at the charity are very appreciative of this offer, it will enable us to build up our presence around Mexborough and Denaby where the majority of our tenants live thanks to our ongoing working relationship with St Leger Homes set up through the Military Covenant work at Doncaster Council.”

Mick Lee, Chairman at Constant added: “As Steve stated, we have a long standing working relationship which has served both parties well in the past, and by my company helping this growing local charity through our corporate social responsibility plan it will again mean both veterans and Constant Security will benefit.”