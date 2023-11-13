Pupils, staff and parents of Westbourne School were joined by special guest Ben Parkinson MBE for a Service of Remembrance in the Broomhill school grounds.

Former Paratrooper Ben was the most severely wounded soldier to survive the War in Afghanistan in 2006.

He lost both his legs, broke his back and suffered lasting brain damage when the vehicle in which he was travelling struck a landmine, yet he defied all medical expectations by learning to walk and talk again and is now one of the country’s best-known veterans’ campaigners - regularly raising money for veterans’ charities - and is also an acclaimed author.

“We were delighted that Ben was able to join us on this very important day in the Westbourne calendar,” said headmaster Chris Hattam.

Headmaster Chris Hattam with special Remembrance Day guest Ben Parkinson

“It was an honour for everybody in the school to meet him and gain a greater and deeper insight into the true meaning of Remembrance Day and its relevance to every new generation.”

The special service included readings by Westbourne pupils, the traditional Act of Remembrance led by Mr Hattam and the playing of the Last Post and Reveille by trumpeter Brian Winter.