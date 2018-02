Firefighters in Sheffield and Doncaster dealt with three vehicle fires all started by arsonists.

A Land Rover was torched n Bolsterstone Road, near High Bradfield, at 7.15pm yesterday and two cars went up in flames on Rainton Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster, at 12.20am today.

Firefighters said a Volkswagen Passat was set alight and flames spread to a Peugeot 206 nearby.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.