Vehicles left with punctures after driving over debris on M1 near Sheffield

Vehicles have been left with punctured tyres after driving over debris on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

One motorist, who suffered a punctured tyre, said that at around 7.15am she saw eight vehicles pulled over on the northbound exit slip road at junction 33 at Catcliffe and another eight in the first lay-by on the Sheffield Parkway.

Highways England has since closed two lanes on the northbound stretch of the motorway between junctions 32 for Thurcroft and 33 for Catcliffe for 'emergency carriageway repairs' to be carried out.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays.