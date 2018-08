A vehicle is stranded in the central reservation of the M1 following a collision in South Yorkshire this morning.

The smash occurred on the northbound stretch between junction 37 at Dodworth and junction 38 at Haigh, near Barnsley.

No other details have yet been released.

