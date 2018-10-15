Vehicle reported travelling in wrong direction on M1 near Sheffield

Police officers were forced to slow down traffic on the M1 near Sheffield last night following reports of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction.

South Yorkshire Police said officers received reports of the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction between junctions 34 at Tinsley and 35 at Thorpe Hesley.

A rolling road block was put in place on the M1 in South Yorkshire last night

They put a 20mph ‘rolling road block’ in place while officers searched the motorway but the vehicle concerned was not located.

