Vehicle ‘flips over’ after hitting pedestrian in Sheffield 

Have your say

Two people have been injured in a road traffic collision in which a vehicle flipped over.

Officers were called out to Lowedges Road in Lowedges yesterday at 5pm to reports of a crash.

Lowedges Road. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Police search woodland after knife attack on 15-year-old boy in Sheffield

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “A vehicle had collided with a pedestrian and flipped over.

READ MORE: Boy, 15, seriously injured in stabbing in Sheffield

“The pedestrian and driver are currently being treated for minor injuries.

READ MORE: Police now seek two attackers over stabbing in Sheffield

“If anyone was in the area and thinks they may have information which could help our enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 649 of 25.03.19.”