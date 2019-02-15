Vehicle fire forces partial closure of M1 in Sheffield 

Have your say

A vehicle fire is causing delays on the M1 in Sheffield this afternoon.

One lane is closed between junction 33 at Catcliffe and junction 34 at the Tinsley Viaduct.

Highways England said firefighters and road traffic police were called out to the scene at about 3pm.

