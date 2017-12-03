Vandals target Sheffield pub

'We won't let vandals bring us down,' says the owner of a Sheffield micropub after the business had its front door smashed in with a slab of concrete.

Staff at the Itchy Pig in Glossop Road, Broomhill arrived at the micropub to discover the vandalism on Friday morning.

Ted Finley opened the Itchy Pig in July last year

But that didn't stop the popular hostelry from opening up as normal this weekend, once the door had been boarded up.

Owner, Ted Finley, says the word 'cheers' is even going to be painted on the wooden panel on the boarded-up door while they wait for glass to be replaced - which he expects to cost in excess of £400.

Ted added: "Despite recent efforts to bring us down, we're open as usual, with our friendly staff and bar full of beer. We’re got all your beverage needs covered."

The Itchy Pig is not the only Sheffield pub to be hit by crime recently, The Beer House on Ecclesall Road was broken into on November 14, when a hooded raider stole a collection tin for St Luke's Hospice.

There are reports of a further 10 independent business being targeted by raiders over the last six weeks. Police have been contacted for more information.

Taking over the site formerly occupied formerly occupied by the Knowles Emporium, the Itchy Pig opened its doors in July 2016.

Nearly all of the work on the micropub was carried out by Ted, a former joiner from Faversham in Kent, including a large bar with a top made of two-pence pieces.

The pub also offers unusual seating in the form of two old church pews from Wakefield Cathedral and stools made from tractor seats scattered around.

The Itchy Pig is open 3pm-11pm Monday to Thursday, midday until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and from 3pm-10.30pm on Sundays.