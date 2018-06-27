Vandals leave animals without water in popular Sheffield park

Patrols have been stepped up in a Sheffield park after vandals damaged the water supply to its animal farm during this week's heatwave.

Security patrols have been increased in Graves Park since the incident on Sunday and members of the public have been urged to be vigilant and to report any further acts of vandalism.

The water supply to the animal farm in Graves Park was deliberately damaged over the weekend

A spokesman for the animal farm in the park said: "On Sunday, from 4pm onwards, our water troughs for our animals were dismantled and pulled apart on our main path that runs from the car park down to the duck pond.

"This meant that our animals had their constant supply of water taken from them in this heat.

"We have increased our patrols and checks for the farm but we are asking if you walk through the animal farm on a evening to please be vigilant and to report any emergencies."