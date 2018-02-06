Vandals attack buses twice on Sheffield street on same night

Vandals attacked buses twice on the same street in Sheffield last night - forcing drivers to alter their route.

First South Yorkshire said it was forced to alter the service 20 route after buses were vandalised on Yew Lane, which runs between Ecclesfield and Parson Cross.

Newly-resurfaced Sheffield roads turning into "death traps" in wintry weather

Drivers used Wordsworth Avenue instead in a bid to prevent any further attacks.

Damning report lifts lid on drug and organised crime problem in South Yorkshire prison

Last night, a First spokesman said: " Following two acts of vandalism on Yew Lane, Ecclesfield, for the safety of our passengers and drivers, we have reluctantly taken the decision to divert our service 20 via Wordsworth Avenue in both directions. Apologies.

"The incidents have been reported to South Yorkshire Police."

Sheffield fuel thief used 'noxious substance' to knock out lorry driver

Anyone with information should call 101.