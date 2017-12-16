Van stolen after driver left engine running and key in ignition in Sheffield

Have your say

Police are investigating the theft of a van in Sheffield after the driver left the key in the ignition.

South Yorkshire Police's south east neighbourhood policing team is investigating the theft from Stradbroke Road, Stradbroke.

A team spokesman said the van was stolen after it was left running with the key in the ignition.

The theft is one of several reported to the team in the last 24 hours.

Officers are also investigating the theft of items from a van in Attercliffe Road, Atterclife, which were taken while the driver was delivering goods to a nearby property.

Other crimes reported include the theft of a vehicle overnight from Hollinsend Road, in Gleadless Townend and the theft of a van from Prince of Wales Road, which was caught on CCTV.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.