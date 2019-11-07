Van driver stranded as three ft of water floods Sheffield area road

Spinkhill Road.

Torrential rain has flooded Spinkhill Road in Killamarsh, making it impassable.

Derbyshire police are turning vehicles away, and are working with Derbsyhire Fire and Rescue to rescue the van and driver.

Police received a call from a member of the public to say that the road was flooded at around 9.45am.

Green Lane is also flooded, and drivers are being advised to find an alternative route.

