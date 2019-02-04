A man remains in custody today after a collision on a supermarket car park in Sheffield.

The man was arrested after a van was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the Asda car park in Handsworth, just before 2pm yesterday.

A man remains in police custody after a crash at Asda in Handworth yesterday

CRIME: Locked up in January - 21 of the most high profile criminals jailed at Sheffield Crown Court last month

The van was also involved in a collision with a Citroen car.

POLICE: Men jailed over 11 burglaries in Doncaster town centre

A trolley bay was also damaged in the incident, which led to the car park being cordoned off by the police while enquiries were carried out at the crash scene.

READ MORE: Sheffield parents’ heartbreaking account of the damage ‘just one stab wound’ can do

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were all deployed to the scene and a 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An update on the pedestrian’s condition has not yet been released.