Stagecoach Supertram said at around 9pm today, Thursday, January 6, that its services were being affected by the blaze on City Road.

The operator said: “Due to a van fire on City road trams towards the City Center are experiencing delays of around 5 minutes. Apologies if you're waiting.”

It is not known at this stage how the fire started or whether anyone was injured.

