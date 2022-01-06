Van catches fire on City Road in Sheffield, disrupting Stagecoach Supertram services

A van has caught fire on a busy road in Sheffield this evening, causing disruption to tram services in the area.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:04 pm

Stagecoach Supertram said at around 9pm today, Thursday, January 6, that its services were being affected by the blaze on City Road.

The operator said: “Due to a van fire on City road trams towards the City Center are experiencing delays of around 5 minutes. Apologies if you're waiting.”

It is not known at this stage how the fire started or whether anyone was injured.

A van fire on City Road in Sheffield is causing delays

