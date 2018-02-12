VALENTINES: Celebrating in the city...

Whether you’re single, married, heading out on a first date, or spending it with friends, there are tons of ways to revel in the season of love.

WEDNESDAY

VALENTINE BIRD FEEDERS

Join in some family activity fun at Worsbrough Mill and Country Park, in Barnsley, this Wednesday from 11am to 12n noon, making different-shaped bird feeders to hang in the garden or on a balcony. Booking is essential and all children must be accompanied by an adult. £4.50 per child

VALENTINE DOODLE CLUB

Whether you’re a lone ranger, a couple or a group of friends, all are welcome to take part in casual after-work drinking and doodling this Wednesday, from 6pm to 9pm, with mini-tasks set by local illustrator Geo Law.

If you’re feeling adventurous and want to meet new faces, there will even be a bit of ‘Speed Doodling’ going on - a fun, relaxed take on the idea of speed dating - but we’re assured with less cheesy chat-up lines and lots of communicating through scribbling!

Visit Eventbrite for tickets for the event, at Brood Cafe Bar at Roco, Glossop Road.

VALENTINE’S DAY COCKTAIL MASTERCLASS & SALSA EVENING

Looking for something new to do this Valentines day? Head over to Bloo 88, on West Street, for a cocktail and salsa experience that is ideal for singles, couples and groups.

The evening will kick off with a welcome drink at 7.30pm, followed by cocktail masterclass with expert mixologists at 8pm, including appetisers, two cocktails and games. At 9pm, the salsa will begin and then you’re free to dance the night away, until 11.30pm. Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

GET YOUR GROOVE ON LADIES!

All Bar One, on Leopold Street, is urging women in Sheffield to grab their best girls, their mums, cousins or co-workers together to celebrate ladies being ladies this week, with their special ‘Galentine’ event running each night from February 12 to February 16.

FOR THE LOVE OF BEER

Hosted by Sentinel Brewing Co this Wednesday, celebrate your love for beer with fellow enthusiasts, at a tasting session of some of the most exciting beers imaginable.

Head to the Shoreham Street venue, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, to taste five exotic beers of varying styles and strengths, paired with a tasting menu of complimentary and contrasting food dishes. £20 per person

Visit Eventbrite to book.

VALENTINES ON THE MOOR

The Moor has teamed up with Heart FM Yorkshire to bring you a Valentines Day to remember. From the February 12 to 14, between 11am and 3pm, the Heart Angels will be on The Moor turning up the feel-good factor, surprising couples and lovebirds with tickets to the cinema, meals for two and Valentine’s Day gifts.

Then on Valentines Day, Dixie and Emma from the Heart FM breakfast show will be on The Moor from 12pm to 2pm to set up singletons for a surprise Valentine’s date. The date will include a makeover and meal for two.

THE VILLAGE SCREEN PRESENTS ROMEO & JULIET

This Valentine’s Day, The Village Screen will be laying its scene in one of Sheffield’s most spectacular, listed locations - The Abbeydale Picture House – for a spot of Anti-Valentine’s fun.

Step inside the Picture House to uncover magical candlelight, romantic vibes and a screening of one of Baz Luhrmann’s best films, Romeo & Juliet. Did my heart love ‘til now? Perhaps not but it will after this event!

There will be live music in the car park, street food from Proove Pizza and The Blue Cariabou Canteen, plus the Village Screen bar will be open serving beers by Thornbridge Brewery, wines, themed drinks and a selection of cinema snacks.

Audiences are encouraged to get cosy, bring blankets and snuggle up to their nearest and dearest for a magical night in fair Verona.

Visit www.thevillagegreenevents.co for tickets to the event, which runs from 6.30pm to 11pm.

VALENTINE FIRED ARTS

Head to Fired Arts, on Ecclesall Road, this Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm, to do some painting with your loved ones.

Enjoy a relaxing cosy evening with a complimentary drink and nibbles, and feel free to bring along your own wine and order a takeaway. Usual studio fee and cost of your pot but no extra fee. Book on 0114 2670797.

VALENTINE PIZZA SPECIAL

It’s Valentine’s Day at BrewDog Sheffield, who are getting into the theme of the day by making heart-shaped pizzas - for all the lovers in the city - as well as offering half-and-half on toppings - to make them more shareable, and making all pizzas 2-4-1, for those wallowing in pity!

FREE FILM SCREENING

‘Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool’ will br showing at The Auditorium, Sheffield Student’s Union, Western Bank, this Wednesday, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

The film tells the story of Gloria, a retired actress who lives a passionate love story with Turner, a man younger than her. They go on adventures and stay up all night, feeling 20 again. But as time reminds them of reality and threatens to separate them, this is when the two lovers need each other’s support the most. This film is concerned with the clash between one’s aged body and young soul, and shows that love does not bother with age difference.

Tickets for this free Valentine’s screening are available from tickets.sheffieldstudentsunion.com

VALENTINE TRAFFIC LIGHT PARTY

Will you find the love of your life? Or your love for the night? That’s the question on everybody’s lips at OMG Sheffield, on West Street, this evening, from 8pm to 5am

STEEL SONGBIRD ALTERNATIVE VALENTINE’S

An interactive evening of stories, songs and games, hosted by Rileys & Co and Steel Songbirds, on Farrar Road in Sheffield Antiques Quarter. Be prepared to laugh at yourself and each other, play silly games, share disastrous (or great) dating stories while enjoying a messy Mexican feast provided by chef Matt Riley.

The event will run from 7pm to 11pm, with entertainment and songs brought to you by Sheffield’s own Steel Songbirds.

Call 07854 565146 to book - limited seats!

THE COMPANY PRESENTS SENSE & SENSIBILITY

The story of the three Dashwood sisters will be told at University of Sheffield’s Drama Studio this evening, from 7pm to 10pm.

Lovingly adapted by Heather Farr and Alison Munro, the tale will tell the sisters’ story, following the death of their father, as they move to a new home, a bleak cottage on the property of a distant relative, where they experience love, romance and heartbreak.

VALENTINE AFTERNOON TEA

Treat your loved one to a special Valentine’s themed Afternoon Tea at Lottie’s Coffee Lounge, at Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife and Falconry Centre this Wednesday.

The sweet treat is available by pre-booking only, and will be served between 11am and 4pm on the day.

Visit www.butterflyhouse.co.uk to book.

THURSDAY

‘IS IT POSSIBLE TO READ MINDS?’

Ever wondered what your date, or other half, is really thinking, but isn’t saying?

Marc Salem will be on screen at Sheffield Central Library this Thursday, from 7pm to 8.30pm, to look at how we deduce, or divine, meaning from non-verbal signs. Marc Salem is a performer, mind reader and expert in non-verbal communication; the man behind the Broadway and West End show, Mind Games. As an academic he holds advanced degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and New York University, and is considered one of the world’s foremost authorities on non-verbal communication and the ways in which the mind creates reality and meaning.

‘Is it Possible to Read Minds?’ is hosted by Sheffield Libraries, Archives & Information.

TALE AS OLD AS TIME...

Beauty and the Beast the Pantomime will be telling its true love story tale this February 15 to 17, at Darnall Community Centre.

Darnall Musical Theatre Company will host its panto from 6pm to 9pm each evening, with a matinee and earlier evening performance on Saturday. Call 07954 383051 for tickets.

FRIDAY

ROMANTIC TASTINGS

Tapton Hall will be holding a special Valentine’s Steak Night on Friday,

SALSA & TAPAS EVENING

Looking for an excuse for a night out with friends/family/workmates, or something a little different for Valentine’s weekend?

Head to Aston Hall Hotel this Friday, for a brand new salsa and tapas evening, with a glass of Cava on arrical, food and dessert, and a beginners salsa lesson from RCDance.

Call 0114 2872309 for tickets to the event, which runs from 7.30pm to 12.30am.

VALENTINE PSYCHIC SUPPER

Head to Rendezvous Totley, on Baslow Road, this Friday for an evening with Psychic Medium Jane Pond.

Enjoy an uplifting evening filled with laughter, tears and humour. During the evening Jane will share messages from loved ones in the spirit world, as well as supper with BYO wine.

The event runs form 7.30pm to 10pm.

VALENTINE PIZZA PARTY

Who needs flowers and chocolates when you can have pizza at Plug Sheffield’s Propaganda Valentine Pizza Party.

Head to Matilda Street from 11pm to 3am.

BURTON STREET VALENTINE SOCIAL

Some annual Valentine’s-themed fun at The Burton Street Foundation this Friday, hosted by Burton Street Disability.

There will be music, dancing, food and drinks at the event, which runs from 6pm to 9pm. And this year’s event will enjoy a bit of a twist: two extra rooms offering different sensory experiences for a range of sensory needs.

The event will see Bamforth Park’s huge indoor space transformed into a valentine’s disco, with classic tunes, a fully stocked bar, and food.

Room 1 will be the ‘Sensory Sea’ - a calming sensory chill-out space with an underwater theme.

Room 2 will be ‘Circus Silliness’ - where visitors can dress up, and enjoy fun, games and interactive experiences.

Tickets are £5, available on the door or from reception. Join the fun!

KARAOKE AND COCKTAILS

A great chance to blast out your favourite love ballads and celebrate the love in the ar, at Hideout Sheffield, on Paternoster Row this Friday. Join in the fun and be in with the chance to win some drinks vouchers.

SATURDAY

MEN BEHAVING DADLY

To all you daddies out there, there’s nothing quite like giving the woman you love a lie-in to show her how much you care this Valentine’s weekend. This monthly group for dads, and children under six, is held at Christ Church Fulwood this Saturday, from 10am to 12 noon. Bond with other Sheffield dads and enjoy a bacon buttie whilst the kids play.

BETRAYAL, BY HAROLD PINTER

Jerry and Emma have taken part in an extramarital affair that has broken down. To add to the difficulties, Jerry’s closest friend is Emma’s husband, Robert. Jerry, Robert and Emma all engage themselves in acts of betrayal throughout, not only to their spouses, but to their lovers, and ultimately, themselves.

Famously told in reverse order, the play starts with the breakdown of Jerry and Emma’s affair, and starts with its initiation. In this way, Betrayal prevents a concentration of cause and effect, and the associated moral judgments, but instead, Pinter focuses on what is happening now, drawing us to the present moment.

Focssing on the lies, evasions, panic, deception, sentimentality and regret of a seven-year affair, Pinter’s Betrayal makes us listen to the tenderness and compassion that are paramount in hostile scenarios

Betrayal will be at Sheffield’s Lantern Theatre, on Kenwood Park Road, this Friday, from 7.30pm to 10pm.

ANTI-VALENTINE’S DAY

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by boogying with your best mates in the world this Friday night, at Reflex Sheffield, on Holly Street, from 8pm to 3am.

No Slow Dancing! No Love Songs! Just you, your mates, and Sheffield cheesiest 80’s party!