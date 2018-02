A vacant home on a Sheffield estate was vandalised overnight.

Nothing is believed to have been stolen from the property on Fretson Road South, Manor.

Police officers in Sheffield are also investigating a burglary on Basegreen Close, Basegreen, this week, where a side window was forced open to gain entry.

Two gold watches, a pair of gold earrings, £240 in cash and two mobile phones were stolen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.