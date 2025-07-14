Uriah Rennie: Watch as crowds gather for funeral of first black referee and 'one of Sheffield's greatest sons'

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 11:15 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 11:20 BST
Crowds are gathering outside Sheffield Cathedral this morning for the funeral of Uriah Rennie.

The trailblazing Premier League referee and community leader passed away at home on June 8, aged 65.

A service in his memory is being held this morning at Sheffield Cathedral, where a screen is available outside for wellwishers to watch proceedings.

Uriah Rennie broke new ground in 1997 when he became the first-ever black referee to oversee a Premier League game.

He was one of the most recognisable figures in footballing in the 90s and 2000s and was a champion of Sheffield causes as a community leader and magistrate.

Close friend Patrick Meleady previously told The Star: “In Uriah we have lost one of Sheffield’s greatest ever sons and ambassadors. Uriah was unique and is irreplaceable, loved by so many people not just in Sheffield but across the world.

“Uriah is is a massive loss to us all and was a great man.”

Watch the clip above to see how crowds are gathering today to mourn Uriah’s passing.

