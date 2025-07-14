Crowds are gathering outside Sheffield Cathedral this morning for the funeral of Uriah Rennie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trailblazing Premier League referee and community leader passed away at home on June 8, aged 65.

A service in his memory is being held this morning at Sheffield Cathedral, where a screen is available outside for wellwishers to watch proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uriah Rennie broke new ground in 1997 when he became the first-ever black referee to oversee a Premier League game.

He was one of the most recognisable figures in footballing in the 90s and 2000s and was a champion of Sheffield causes as a community leader and magistrate.

Close friend Patrick Meleady previously told The Star: “In Uriah we have lost one of Sheffield’s greatest ever sons and ambassadors. Uriah was unique and is irreplaceable, loved by so many people not just in Sheffield but across the world.

“Uriah is is a massive loss to us all and was a great man.”

Watch the clip above to see how crowds are gathering today to mourn Uriah’s passing.