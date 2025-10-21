Urgent search underway for Birmingham man with ties to Sheffield

A police search has been mounted to find a missing man with links to Sheffield.

West Midlands Police say officers are concerned for the welfare of 53-year-old Mark, who was last seen earlier today (Monday, October 21) in the Bordesley Green area of Birmingham.

SYP

A post shared by South Yorkshire Police urged residents in Sheffield to remain vigilant, as Mark is known to have ties to the city.

Anyone who sees Mark or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting log 560 of October 21.

Police continue to search the area and have appealed for the public’s help in ensuring Mark’s safe return.